Bodycam Footage Released of WWE Star Liv Morgan’s December 2023 Arrest

Posted By: WrestlingNewsSource.com on May 16, 2024

Last December, during a routine traffic stop, police discovered Liv Morgan in possession of marijuana (not exceeding 20 grams) and substances suspected to be synthetic cannabinoids.

Morgan was initially pulled over for crossing the white and yellow lines on a county road. The deputy smelled marijuana during their interaction, which led to the discovery of a "small plastic bag containing marijuana" and a vape pen with an "oil-like substance" that was identified as marijuana.

In Florida, marijuana is legal to purchase with a prescription. The case was resolved due to the absence of state labs capable of distinguishing synthetic cannabinoids from plant-derived ones.

Morgan entered a plea of nolo contendere, avoiding formal conviction, and was only required to pay a fine and court costs. WWE did not penalize her for the arrest, as she was recovering from an injury at the time.

Police body-cam footage of the arrest, released by Law & Crime Network, can be viewed below:


