Barbed Wire Steel Cage Match Confirmed For AEW Double or Nothing 2024 PPV

A major showdown has been set for AEW Double or Nothing.
Adam Copeland is slated to defend the TNT Championship against Malakai Black in a barbed wire steel cage match. This high-stakes encounter will take place on May 26th at the MGM Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The announcement came during tonight's Dynamite, following a brutal assault by the House of Black that left Copeland unconscious. Black then delivered a chilling promo, declaring that if he emerges victorious at Double or Nothing, Copeland will be forced to kneel before the House.
With the match confirmed, Malakai Black just added his own stipulation to the Barbed Wire Steel Cage Match against Adam Copeland for the TNT Title at #AEWDoN— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 16, 2024
Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS!@malakaiblxck pic.twitter.com/bPn17wZqGL
⚡ Ricky Starks Opens Up About AEW TV Absence: "Things Are Out of My Control"
During an interview with WhatCulture.com, Ricky Starks was asked about his potential involvement in the 2024 AEW Double or Nothing PPV. Here [...]— WrestlingNewsSource.com May 15, 2024 09:33PM
Follow us on X @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram & THREADS
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com