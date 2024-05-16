Barbed Wire Steel Cage Match Confirmed For AEW Double or Nothing 2024 PPV

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

A major showdown has been set for AEW Double or Nothing.

Adam Copeland is slated to defend the TNT Championship against Malakai Black in a barbed wire steel cage match. This high-stakes encounter will take place on May 26th at the MGM Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The announcement came during tonight's Dynamite, following a brutal assault by the House of Black that left Copeland unconscious. Black then delivered a chilling promo, declaring that if he emerges victorious at Double or Nothing, Copeland will be forced to kneel before the House.