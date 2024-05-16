WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Ric Flair Throws Shade at T-Shirt Merchant for Using his Likeness

Posted By: James Walsh on May 16, 2024

Ric Flair made headlines last week with his social media account but it blew up in his face. "The Nature Boy" called out an Italian restaurant for asking him to leave. As it turned out, Flair was out of line and later apologized. But, no one took the Twitter machine away from the multi-time Hall of Famer. 

Tee Public is a T shirt company that sells a lot of merchandise with questionable appreciation for trademarks. Well, apparently, they don't have the trademark for Flair... At least, that is what Ric Flair says!

 

Below you can read Flair calling out the T shirt giant. So far, a video hasn't surfaced of Flair calling anyone a "dip shit" or an "Egyptian" as Twitter wrongly transcribed it. 



 

Source: wrestlingepicenter.com
Tags: #ric flair #aew

