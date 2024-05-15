WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Ricky Starks Opens Up About AEW TV Absence: "Things Are Out of My Control"

Posted By: WrestlingNewsSource.com on May 15, 2024

During an interview with WhatCulture.com, Ricky Starks was asked about his potential involvement in the 2024 AEW Double or Nothing PPV. Here was Starks’ response:

“I don’t know. I would hope so. But I really don’t know. Every time I predict something to go one way, it doesn’t, and it leaves me thinking, well, we’ll just figure it out and see. I really have no clue. It’s just a very interesting time, I feel like. I wish that I was on Dynamite or Dynasty. I wish I was on these things, but for my own sanity, I can’t go too crazy about it because the proof is in my work and my effort. I’ve constantly given 1000% effort. So at a certain point, it’s not in my control. I think that’s the biggest lesson I have. Things are just not in my control, but the things that are, I try the hardest.”

Starks emphasized that he is not injured:

“I’m not hurt. Even that night [on AEW Collision], I specifically stated, hey, I’m not hurt. I was just being cautious because at the moment, I didn’t know what was happening, especially with this side of my body. So I wasn’t hurt. I was never put on an injury list or anything like that. I have no answers. People ask me all the time, ‘Well, why aren’t you…’ I don’t know. I have no clue. That isn’t up to me. It does suck, obviously, to not be on TV, but the support from people online and people sending me messages is very sweet, endearing, and encouraging from that standpoint.”

Source: twitter.com
Tags: #aew #ricky starks

