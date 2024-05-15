WWE 2K24 Unveils ECW DLC with CM Punk and Launches New Patch Update

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Posted By: WrestlingNewsSource.com on May 15, 2024

WWE 2K24 has released a highly anticipated ECW DLC pack, featuring wrestling legends like Bubba Ray Dudley, D-Von Dudley, Sandman, Terry Funk, and CM Punk, who is making his first appearance as a playable character since WWE 2K15. This DLC also includes various MyFaction content, enhancing the gameplay experience.

In addition to the DLC, WWE 2K24 has rolled out a patch update addressing several issues. Here are the problems it fixed:

Patch 1.08

GENERAL

Several stability improvements

New Entrance & Victory motions

Wolfgang

Mark Coffey

Chelsea Green & Piper Niven (non-champ)

Alba Fyre & Isla Dawn (non-champ)

Tony D’Angelo & Channing Stacks Lorenzo (non-champ)

Audio

Ring Announcer selection is now available in Universe match options.

Presentation

Improvements to Super Finisher Visual Effects timing

Addressed reported concern where user interface was obscured in ladder matches

Improved Blackout payback trigger timing

CAA

Custom arenas with RAW, Smack, SMACK, or NXT in their name will brand the referee appropriately.

SmackDown movie is now named correctly.

Addressed reported concern where the video billboard would lose its customizations.

Users can now add customizations to parts with LED Displays while the display is active. The display will temporarily turn off; after applying the customization, the display will turn back on.

CAS

Colorless emboss setting is now saved correctly.

Logos no longer shrink when editing 1st color.

CAE/CAVic/CAS

When saving CAS, entrance, or victory, a prompt will be displayed to allow saving changes to Universe.

Deletion Utility

The Custom Image category now displays the current utilization of space specific to custom images

MyFACTION

Various improvements

MyRISE

XBO/XSX platform – Addressed reported concern with achievement not being unlocked.

Online

Stability improvements.

Universe

Addressed reported concern with players being able to select Superstars not assigned to the current show

Addressed reported concerns with the match table and match generation

Stability improvements