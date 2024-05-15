WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

WNS Home

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

 

AEW’s New Show Combines Wrestling and Food with Your Favorite Stars

Posted By: WrestlingNewsSource.com on May 15, 2024

AEW’s New Show Combines Wrestling and Food with Your Favorite Stars

A new AEW show has been officially announced, set to premiere this Friday on the official TBS YouTube channel.

It was recently reported that a pilot for a new AEW-related program with WBD was slated to be announced this week for social channels.

Today, that report was seemingly confirmed, with AEW announcing a new show, ‘Meal & A Match; Breaking Bread & Breaking Tables,’ set to debut on TBS’ official YouTube channel on Friday, May 17.

The show will feature Renee Paquette and RJ City sitting down with a variety of AEW stars as they share a meal and watch some wrestling. Former Continental Champion Eddie Kingston is set to be the first guest.

The description for the first show reads:

"RJ City and Renee Paquette look to prove we’ve been watching wrestling wrong as they look to break bread and break tables with some of the biggest names in AEW! Eddie Kingston joins them for a dive into great action and great Dallas food in the premiere of Meal and a Match."


Tags: #aew #tbs #youtube #meal amp a match

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/87583/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π