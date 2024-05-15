AEW’s New Show Combines Wrestling and Food with Your Favorite Stars

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

A new AEW show has been officially announced, set to premiere this Friday on the official TBS YouTube channel.

It was recently reported that a pilot for a new AEW-related program with WBD was slated to be announced this week for social channels.

Today, that report was seemingly confirmed, with AEW announcing a new show, ‘Meal & A Match; Breaking Bread & Breaking Tables,’ set to debut on TBS’ official YouTube channel on Friday, May 17.

The show will feature Renee Paquette and RJ City sitting down with a variety of AEW stars as they share a meal and watch some wrestling. Former Continental Champion Eddie Kingston is set to be the first guest.

The description for the first show reads:

"RJ City and Renee Paquette look to prove we’ve been watching wrestling wrong as they look to break bread and break tables with some of the biggest names in AEW! Eddie Kingston joins them for a dive into great action and great Dallas food in the premiere of Meal and a Match."