Eric Bischoff Explains Why MJF's Return Won't Elevate AEW

During the latest episode of Wise Choices, Eric Bischoff discussed his criticisms of AEW and why he believes MJF won’t elevate AEW to the next level after his return from surgery. You can check out some highlights below:

On being critical of AEW: "Look, I’m pretty hard on AEW, because most of the time they deserve it. But my passion about pointing out the flaws, the mistakes, the errors — and I’ve been doing it now for over two years. And all of the things that I predicted were going to happen because of my issues two years ago, two and a half years ago, are now coming to fruition. And I don’t say that, but — Evan just reminded me of this a little bit before the call. I’m not saying that because I know every fking thing in the world about how to run a wrestling company, or produce a television show. I just know a lot of st because I learned the hard way.

"And for me, when I see people doing the same things — particularly when they repeat the same mistakes over and over and over again — while they have this amazing opportunity. Which, being on Turner Broadcasting is, and having the funding to pursue this thing called AEW. It is a massive opportunity that hardly anybody will ever get in again in the future. And to see that opportunity kind of circling the drain, mostly because of making the same mistakes — not only making the same mistakes that I made, which anybody paying attention should be able to learn from pretty easily, but inventing new ones. And that’s not to say that everybody’s going to make a mistake. Everybody’s — mistake isn’t even the right answer or even a comment. Nobody in the world of creating anything is going to be on the money 100% of the time."

On the return of MJF not taking AEW to the next level: "I don’t think MJF is going to take AEW to a whole new level, because it’s not a talent-driven issue. It’s a creative-driven issue. I think you could drop Undertaker into the center of the ring from a helicopter, have him repel down like Sting did, right? Put them in the center of the ring and start a program with him in AEW, and if Tony Khan is booking it, it’s not gonna matter. It’s not a talent-driven issue; it’s bigger than that."

"And it’s not even about just the writing. It’s about the vision, the strategy, the tactics that support the writing. Or the writing that supports the strategy, and the tactics, and strategy and tactics to grow an audience. That’s the real issue. It’s not talent-driven, but I do agree that MJF is probably one of the most exciting new talents in either company right now. No question about it. I agree with you there."