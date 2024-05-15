WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Preview for Tonight’s AEW Dynamite from Angel of the Winds Arena in Everett, WA

Posted By: WrestlingNewsSource.com on May 15, 2024

AEW Dynamite returns at 8/7c this evening on TBS, broadcasting live fr om the Angel of the Winds Arena in Everett, Washington.

Tonight's lineup features a highly anticipated AEW Championship Eliminator bout between Swerve Strickland and Brian Cage. Additionally, Willow Nightingale and Mercedes Moné will sign their contract for AEW Double or Nothing 2024. Tag team action includes Jon Moxley & Bryan Danielson taking on Jeff Cobb & Kyle Fletcher, and The Young Bucks (Matt & Nick Jackson) facing Christopher Daniels & Matt Sydal in an AEW World Tag Team Title Eliminator bout.

The excitement continues with an AEW Continental Championship match where Kazuchika Okada defends his title against Dax Harwood. Fans will also see the return of HOOK, a match between “Timeless” Toni Storm and Harley Cameron, and a face-to-face confrontation between Will Ospreay and Roderick Strong ahead of Double or Nothing 2024. Finally, Malakai Black will respond to Adam Copeland's challenge for a Barbed Wire Steel Cage match for the TNT Championship.

New AEW Show Announcement Coming Soon

Fans should expect news of a new AEW program soon as AEW and Warner Bros. Discovery continue negotiations to extend their TV rights deal, ex [...]

