New AEW Show Announcement Coming Soon

Fans should expect news of a new AEW program soon as AEW and Warner Bros. Discovery continue negotiations to extend their TV rights deal, expiring at the end of this year.

The Warner Bros. Discovery TV upfronts start today. While AEW will be mentioned, a new deal isn't expected to be announced immediately. Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select reported, “There is a pilot for a new AEW-related program with WBD that was set to be announced for social channels this week. It was described as not being a reality series.” No further details were given.

The announcement of a deal, if reached, is expected to be kept very close to the vest, with summer or fall being the likely announcement point. There is still an exclusivity window between AEW and WBD through the summer.

Discussions are ongoing about adding AEW pay-per-view events to the Max streaming service. Almost every deal that WBD makes keeps Max in mind.

It is believed that WBD might lose the NBA to NBC. Should this happen, WBD will reinvest funds to maintain its cable position and explore other properties to attract viewers.