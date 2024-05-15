Paul Walter Hauser, Stingray from Cobra Kai, Set for MLW Battle Riot

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Paul Walter Hauser joins Major League Wrestling for Battle Riot VI

Streaming Free Live on YouTube on June 1 from Atlanta

Tickets Available at MLWLive.com

NEW YORK – May 15, 2024 – Major League Wrestling (MLW)–one of the fastest growing wrestling leagues in the U.S.–today announced an A-list addition to its biggest event of the year Battle Riot VI. Emmy-winning Actor Paul Walter Hauser has declared for the 40-man Battle Riot match, which the company also announced will be streamed live, for free for the first time ever on –one of the fastest growing wrestling leagues in the U.S.–today announced an A-list addition to its biggest event of the year. Emmy-winning Actorhas declared for the 40-man Battle Riot match, which the company also announced will be streamed live, for free for the first time ever on YouTube on Saturday, June 1 from Center Stage in Atlanta.

By joining MLW, Hauser is taking a huge step in his growing Pro Wrestling Career by entering the flagship Battle Riot match for a shot at the MLW World Heavyweight Championship. The acclaimed actor has been training and competing since November 2023, while making high-profile appearances in film and television.

A mash-up of a battle royale and anything goes street fight, this super-sized main event will feature 40 of the fiercest wrestlers on the planet with new participants entering the ring every 60 seconds.

“I’m so excited to take part in Major League Wrestling’s 6th Annual Battle Riot,” said Paul Walter Hauser. “While some could misconstrue this to be an actor making a cameo in wrestling, or a fan checking off some bucket list or wish fulfillment - don’t get it twisted. I am entering to prove myself worthy of a spot in the world of wrestling, as well as a shot at Satoshi Kojima’s World Heavyweight Title.”

“Paul is building something special with a two-track career driven by his passion and an unrelenting quality that separates the pretenders from the contenders,” said MLW Founder and CEO Court Bauer. “I don’t think there is anything Paul wants more than to put MLW gold next to his Golden Globe and EMMY. Now he will get his chance of making that happen at MLW Battle Riot VI.”

Battle Riot VI will be MLW’s first-ever free live-streamed event since the company began its live broadcasts a year ago on pay-per-view.

Said Bauer about the new streaming avenue, “The ‘content is king’ era is over. The creator economy is here and it’s powered by YouTube. Direct to consumer is the future for sports leagues. We are going right to the fans that watch us and giving them MLW’s biggest signature event of the year for free.”

Additional MLW Battle Riot VI will include former UFC stand-out Matt Riddle, Mexico’s biggest box-office draw Místico, multiple global champion Bobby Fish, “Death Machine” Sami Callihan, WCW legend and Karate Hall of Famer Ernest “The Cat” Miller, former MLW World Tag Team Champion Matthew Justice, multi-league champion Timothy Thatcher, third generation grappler Davey Boy Smith Jr., CONTRA masked mercenary Mads Krule Krugger, Atlanta’s own Alex Kane, former NFL player AJ Francis and many more to be announced.

