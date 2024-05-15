Major Update on Janel Grant’s Lawsuit Against Vince McMahon

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

, Vince McMahon’s legal team submitted a new statement as they continue to push for arbitration in Janel Grant’s lawsuit against McMahon.

In the statement, McMahon’s side wrote, “Should the Court find it necessary to conduct a hearing on any issue, Defendant respectfully reserves his right to introduce additional evidence that bears on witness credibility, sophistication, state of mind, and similar issues.”

The filing asserts that McMahon’s side has submitted undisputed facts and maintains the right to “introduce additional evidence that bears on witness credibility, sophistication, state of mind, and similar issues.”

The company also submitted a Memorandum of Law, in which they dispute Grant’s allegations but argue that the matter “cannot be heard in court because Grant agreed to arbitrate her claims.”

WWE argues that Grant does not have actionable claims because the separation and non-disclosure agreement she signed with McMahon and WWE (the “Agreement”)—which she accepted and retained monetary benefits from—contains an arbitration provision that precludes the Court from adjudicating her claims.

Furthermore, WWE cites the non-disclosure agreement that Grant signed in 2022, in which she agreed to waive any right to pursue a lawsuit or make legal claims against McMahon or WWE. WWE contends that the agreement includes “a clear and unambiguous arbitration provision.”

WWE also counters Grant’s argument that the NDA was invalidated by the Speak Out Act and the Victims of Trafficking and Violence Protection Act of 2000, asserting that these laws do not apply to arbitration.