Tony D'Angelo Wins Heritage Cup During Tuesday's WWE NXT

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Posted By: WrestlingNewsSource.com on May 15, 2024

There was a title change on WWE television Tuesday as a new NXT Heritage Cup Champion was crowned on the USA Network.

On tonight’s episode of WWE NXT (May 14), Charlie Dempsey defended his Heritage Cup Championship against Tony D’Angelo.

The scores in the Heritage Cup rules match were evenly split for quite some time, with Tony D’Angelo securing a win, a time limit draw, Charlie Dempsey scoring a win, and another draw. It all came down to the final moments of the fifth round.

Dempsey’s No Quarter Catch Crew faction members, Damon Kemp and Myles Borne, returned from their weeklong absence, complete with torn t-shirts, to interfere in the match. However, their efforts weren't enough as Tony D’Angelo won the fifth round via pinfall, becoming the new WWE NXT Heritage Cup Champion.

This marks D’Angelo’s third title reign, having previously held the NXT Tag Team Championship twice alongside Channing ‘Stacks’ Lorenzo.

The celebration was cut short as chaos erupted backstage, forcing the show to cover the pandemonium.

Gallus made a surprise return, seemingly taking out all the challengers for Oba Femi’s North American Championship – Ivar, Wes Lee, and Josh Briggs.

Elsewhere on tonight’s NXT, Lash Legend and Sol Ruca qualified for the ladder match at NXT Battleground to determine the first-ever Women’s North American Champion.