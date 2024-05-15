WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Warner Bros. Discovery Upfronts: What It Means for AEW Fans

Posted By: WrestlingNewsSource.com on May 15, 2024

The upcoming media rights deal for AEW is set to be a big story when the announcement is made.

Tomorrow, Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) will host their TV upfronts, and while AEW will be mentioned, it doesn't necessarily mean a new deal is imminent. According to PWInsider, both sides have yet to finalize a new deal, so don’t expect any announcements tomorrow.

Rumors suggest WBD may be losing the NBA to NBC, which could theoretically free up funds to retain AEW. AEW Dynamite consistently ranks among the top shows on cable, often making the top 5 in key demographics. This success indicates WBD might want to keep AEW in their lineup.

However, whether WBD will offer a significant increase in rights fees remains uncertain. A substantial increase would likely ensure AEW's profitability for the next few years. As of now, we won’t get any answers, and there are still several months left until the current deal expires.

Source: PWInsider
Tags: #aew #warner bros discovery

