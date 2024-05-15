Warner Bros. Discovery Upfronts: What It Means for AEW Fans

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

The upcoming media rights deal for AEW is set to be a big story when the announcement is made.

Tomorrow, Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) will host their TV upfronts, and while AEW will be mentioned, it doesn't necessarily mean a new deal is imminent. According to PWInsider, both sides have yet to finalize a new deal, so don’t expect any announcements tomorrow.

Rumors suggest WBD may be losing the NBA to NBC, which could theoretically free up funds to retain AEW. AEW Dynamite consistently ranks among the top shows on cable, often making the top 5 in key demographics. This success indicates WBD might want to keep AEW in their lineup.

However, whether WBD will offer a significant increase in rights fees remains uncertain. A substantial increase would likely ensure AEW's profitability for the next few years. As of now, we won’t get any answers, and there are still several months left until the current deal expires.