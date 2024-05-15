Speculation Grows Over Erick Rowan's WWE Return After Canceled Bookings

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Another sign that WWE is gearing up to bring back a former star is the company's continued use of QR codes as teasers.

Previously, WWE used similar QR codes to build anticipation for Bray Wyatt's return. The current codes hint at Bo Dallas making a comeback as Uncle Howdy, a character linked to his late brother, Bray Wyatt, who passed away from a heart attack last November.

Erick Rowan, a former member of the Wyatt Family, is also set to rejoin the company and the group. There has been speculation about Rowan's return ever since he canceled several independent wrestling bookings, including one with East Coast Pro Wrestling (ECPW), due to "new contractual obligations," suggesting a WWE return.

Rowan was recently seen in Pittsburgh, a common location for WWE medical evaluations before signing new talent. Additionally, PWInsider reported that Rowan was at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, this week. The exact timing of the group's WWE television return remains unknown.