AEW's Saraya to Guest on Popular MTV Series

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Good news for Saraya.

The AEW superstar is set to appear in an episode of MTV’s Catfish according to PW Insider. There is no word on when filming will take place, or when the episode is expected to air. The program is currently in its ninth season.

Saraya joined AEW back in 2022. She is a former one-time AEW women’s champion, but has not competed since the February 7th episode of Rampage, which was a tag team matchup. She is a member of The Outcasts, who have since broken up. She has been working alongside Harley Cameron.