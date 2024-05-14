WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
NWA Has Signed "Another" TV Deal

Posted By: James Walsh on May 14, 2024

The NWA has apparently signed another television deal. Or, considering the CW deal was to be on their app and not actually on the CW Network, an actual TV deal, perhaps?

 
  
 
 

NWA President Billy Corgan recently spoke with TV Insider, where he revealed to the publication that he just inked his promotion’s third television deal. He does not reveal which network it is.

I just signed another TV deal, which I haven’t announced yet. I saw someone in wrestling media wave off the NWA’s success, but I don’t know a lot of companies out there that have three television deals as an independent solely funded by me.

Corgan later speaks on the two programs he has on the CW app: NWA Powerrr and his ‘Adventures in Carnyland’ reality series.

We’re really fighting a lot of wars here not only to create a wrestling product that fans will like but also to beat the world’s perception that it can’t be done. That unless you have a billion dollars in your pocket you can’t manifest enough energy,” Corgan continued. “But what people don’t understand is I’m one of the only people in the world who understands how to take something literally from nothing and take it to the top of the mountain multiple times. I know it can be done with faith, dedication, and hard work. It will be interesting to see the behind-the-scenes stuff going on, which by the way is not work, but true and honest stuff that is happening. I insisted on real and organic storylines. It will be interesting to see if people perceive that as integrity or weakness on the part of the company. I think it’s a strength because we have nothing to hide.

Source: wrestlingepicenter.com
