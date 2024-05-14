WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

WNS Home

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

 

Jimmy Wang Yang Resurfaces with MLW

Posted By: James Walsh on May 14, 2024

Jimmy Wang Yang Resurfaces with MLW

Thanks to MLW for the following press release:

Major League Wrestling (MLW) today announced Jimmy Yang as a participant in the 40-wrestler MLW: Battle RIOT VI on Saturday, June 1 at Center Stage in Atlanta, GA.

 

🎟 Grab tickets at https://www.MLWLIVE.com and at Ticketmaster.

 

See Jimmy Yang live and exclusively on Youtube for FREE! Sign up for your MLW Standard Pass membership!

 

It’s been 22 years since Jimmy Yang stepped foot in an MLW ring but that streak will end in Atlanta on June 1st when the clock ticks down to zero and he enters his first-ever Battle RIOT!

 

Jimmy Yang has swaggered from Japan to the biggest arenas in North America. Now this high-flying redneck returns to where he started his career: in Atlanta. Will this homecoming end in victory in the Battle RIOT? Find out June 1.

 

WHAT IS THE BATTLE RIOT?
A mash-up of a battle Royale and anything goes street fight, this super-sized main event will feature 40 wrestlers with new participants entering the ring every 60 seconds.

 

There will be surprises! There will be legends! There will be surprise entriants… and there will be no disqualifications!

 

Elimination is by pinfall, submission or by throwing an individual over the top rope.

Anything is possible in a Battle Riot!

 

WHAT DOES THE WINNER GET?
The winner gets a World Heavyweight Title Shot anywhere, anytime! It could be that night; it could be in 6 months. The challenger has the key to unlock an instant title shot against whoever the champion is!

 

Get your tickets now at https://www.MLWLive.com or Ticketmaster and see it go down Saturday, June 1 in Atlanta.
 
 
 
Source: wrestlingepicenter.com
Tags: #mlw #jimmy yang

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/87556/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π