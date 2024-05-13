WWE Raw Results (5/13/2024)

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Featured below are complete WWE Monday Night Raw results from Monday, May 13, 2024. The following report was written by Rajah.com reporter Matt Boone and our live coverage partner (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired live on the USA Network from 8-11pm EST.

WWE MONDAY NIGHT RAW RESULTS (5/13/2024)

The usual Triple H-led "WWE Then. Now. Forever. Together." opening signature gets us started as always. We hear Michael Cole welcome us to the show as we see live shots of GUNTHER and Kofi Kingston arriving to the building ahead of their King of the Ring Quarterfinal showdown. Also shown arriving are Ilja Dragunov and "Main Event" Jey Uso.

Drew McIntyre & Damian Priest Kick Off This Week's Show

Drew McIntyre is shown power-walking into the building. The camera follows him in a single shot as he walks all the way through the backstage part of the building to the Gorilla position and then through the curtain as the sword-swipes and his theme hits. He stops for the fireworks and pyro pop and then heads to the ring to an introduction by Samantha Irvin as Pat McAfee joins Cole on commentary to talk about his rivalry with CM Punk.

He settles in the ring to chants of "CM Punk! CM Punk!" McIntyre starts by pointing out to the fans that Punk only shows up to the big towns like Atlanta or Charlotte, not places like Greenville. He talks about CM Punk looking so much like a drug addict despite never doing drugs. He says if you're a CM Punk fan, you're stupid. He talks about how Punk will never get cleared, so we're waiting for a fight that might not happen.

McIntyre goes on to talk about a fight he does want to happen, noting his desire to recapture the WWE World Heavyweight Championship. He brings up Damian Priest walking around backstage like he's the top dog. Before he can continue, the theme for The Judgment Day hits and out comes Priest. He tells McIntyre to try something different tonight, and say something to someone's face for a change.

Drew says he'd love to. He says Priest deserves all the success in the world, he just doesn't deserve to be champion. He says his neighbor Dave is a great guy with a great story, too, but he shouldn't be world champion either. He says Priest is the perfect example of a case where the title makes the guy. Priest cuts McIntyre off and says he's delusional. Priest tells Drew to find a mirror, look at the reflection and blame that assh*le for his problems.

Priest points out how Drew has no one but himself to blame, bringing up WrestleMania and him finally getting his moment and winning the title with fans, but then losing a fight to a one-armed CM Punk and losing the title because of it. He says McIntyre will get cleared soon and if he wants a title shot, he's got it. He walks off.

2024 WWE Queen Of The Ring

IYO SKY vs. Shayna Baszler

Cole and McAfee run down the lineup for tonight's show as the official match graphics flash across the screen. They introduce a video package to update fans on the on-goings thus far in the 2024 WWE Queen of the Ring tournament. We see footage of Zoey Stark and Shayna Baszler arriving together and having a confrontation with Damage CTRL as they showed up walking behind them. Back inside the arena, IYO SKY's theme hits.

Out comes the former WWE Women's Champion for our opening contest, which is a match in the 2024 WWE Queen of the Ring. She settles inside the squared circle for the first match of this week's show, but is attacked out of nowhere by her scheduled opponent, Shayna Baszler. Baszler continues to attack SKY as referees try and restore order. We head to a pre-match commercial break on that note.

When we return, we see things cleared up and the match is now officially in progress. SKY is domaining the early offense. The QR code production glitch airs and this time is acknowledged by Cole and McAfee in-depth. Meanwhile, Baszler takes over and focuses her attack on the arm of SKY. SKY starts to fight back and hits a springboard moonsault onto "The Queen of Spades" on the floor. On that note, we head into a mid-match commercial break.

As we settle back in from the commercials, we see some more back-and-forth action, with Baszler nearly getting her finisher, but SKY avoids it and hits a meteora. She then climbs to the top-rope and connects with her over the moonsault for the pin fall victory. With the win, she advances to the semifinals next week where she'll face the winner of Zoey Stark vs. Lyra Valkyria. She is interviewed in the ring afterwards, but yanks the mic out if Jackie's hands and babbles something in Japanese.

Winner and ADVANCING: IYO SKY

Backstage With The Judgment Day, Chad Gable & More

Backstage, we see Carlito with The Judgment Day but in comes Damian Priest, who isn't happy to see him. Again Carlito tries to state his case and explain why it would be mutually beneficial for them to work together, but again Priest makes it clear he flat out doesn't trust Carlito. On that note, we head into another commercial break.

When we return, we see Chad Gable dressing down Maxxine Dupri verbally for blowing her Queen of the Ring opportunity. He then tells Otis he's got Sami Zayn tonight and Akira Tozawa that he's got Bronson Reed. He warns both not to dance. Ivy Nile comes to talk to Dupri after they walk away, but Gable comes back and makes Dupri leave. She tells Nile to quit wasting her time with "Taylor not-so-Swift."

2024 WWE King Of The Ring

Kofi Kingston vs. GUNTHER

A video package airs promoting GUNTHER vs. Kofi Kingston for the King of the Ring. Backstage, Cathy Kelley is with Kingston and Xavier Woods, the latter of whom is on crutches. He talks about beating one of his idols in Rey Mysterio last night to advance in the KOTR. He vows to beat GUNTHER and avenge what he did to Woods.

Back inside the arena, we see an ear-to-ear smiling Samantha Irvin get semi-emotional as she introduces the legendary Lilian Garcia. She asks her to do the honor of introducing the next match. She says she will and gives Irvin props for doing an incredible job. Lilian then introduces Kofi Kingston. He makes his way out for our next match of the evening, quarterfinal action in the KOTR tourney.

When we return from the break, we see Awesome Truth talking to Adam Pearce when they are introduced to Kiana James, who comes in. Back inside the arena, we see the opponent for former WWE Champion Kofi Kingston make his way out. GUNTHER settles on the ring apron, and he is immediately met with a drop kick from Kingston that knocks him down to the floor.

He dives through the ropes and splashes onto him at ringside to continue his pre-match attack. GUNTHER fights back and starts to take over, but Kingston ends up laying him out. He starts to focus on the right knee of GUNTHER, again, before the match even begins. He wraps it around the ring post with authority. In the ring finally, Kingston cranks GUNTHER's knee around the ring ropes.

He backs up and finally the bell sounds to get the match officially off-and-running. Kofi looks for Trouble in Paradise straight out of the gate, but GUNTHER avoids it. Kingston takes out GUNTHER's leg and heads to the top-rope. He hits a big high spot for a close two-count. After he kicks out, GUNTHER rolls out to the floor. Kofi dives through the ropes but GUNTHER catches him and spikes him into the ring apron back-first.

He suplexes him on the barricade and then the commentary desk. He rolls into the ring to stop the referee's count and then rolls back out and goes back to work on Kofi on the announce table. He puts Kofi in a Boston Crab on the announce desk. The ref heads out to try and restore order as we shift gears and head into a mid-match commercial break.

As we return from the break, we see the match still in progress. The two brawl out to the floor, where Kofi hits Trouble in Paradise. Back in the ring, he tries for it again but GUNTHER avoids it and hits a power bomb. He goes for the pin but Kofi kicks out, so he transitions into a Boston Crab for the win. He will now face the winner of Ilja Dragunov vs. Jey Uso in the KOTR semifinals.

Winner and ADVANCING: GUNTHER

Backstage With Lyra Valkyria, Becky Lynch & Liv Morgan

Backstage, Lyra Valkyria is interviewed when Becky Lynch walks up and thanks her for having her back. She tells her fighting Irish pride and walks off. Up walks Liv Morgan who asks if Becky has always been such a bitch.

Becky ends up behind Liv and says to ask her herself. She turns around and Becky punks her out, pretending to hit her. Liv dropped down in fear and covered up. Becky calls her a bitch and walks off as we head to another break.

Bronson Reed vs. Akira Tozawa

When we return, we see Kingston walking backstage after his loss when he is approached by Karrion Kross. Kross has a big smile on his face and tells Kofi there's always time to turn things around. He walks off. Woods comes up and gives Kofi ice and asks what Kross wanted. Kofi says he doesn't know.

Back inside the arena, Bronson Reed's theme hits and out comes the big man for our next match of the evening. The Alpha Academy theme hits and out comes Akira Tozawa. The bell sounds and off we go. Reed dominates from the word "go."

Tozawa starts to take over and get in some offense. He stops and thinks about doing his little dance, but Chad Gable yells at ringside. He doesn't, but Reed takes over and turns him inside-out anyways. He heads to the top-rope and hits his Tsunami finisher for the quick win. Gable scolds Tozawa afterwards.

Winner: Bronson Reed

Ludwig Kaiser Happy To Be The Guy To Put Sheamus Out Of His Misery

Backstage, we see Cathy Kelley trying to talk to GUNTHER about his win, but he brushes her off and keeps walking. Ludwig Kaiser then criticizes her for bothering him. He also talks about how Sheamus was saved last week. He says he's happy to put Sheamus out of his misery. He walks off and we head to a break.

Adam Pearce's Big Announcement

When we return, we see Jackie Redmond with Raw G.M. Adam Pearce. She asks him about the tag title announcement he has for tonight. In comes New Catch Republic introducing themselves to Raw. Pearce then announces a fatal-four-way match for tonight with the winners earning a shot at the world tag titles.

2024 WWE Queen Of The Ring

Zoey Stark vs. Lyra Valkyria

We also see Bron Breakker complaining about not being in the KOTR tourney to Pearce. A video package airs to build up the QOTR quarterfinal showdown between Zoey Stark and Lyra Valkyria. The theme for Stark hits and out she comes to the ring for our next match of the evening.

The theme for Lyra Valkyria hits next and out comes the former NXT Women's Champion. The bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with this one. After some brief back-and-forth action, we shift gears and head into a mid-match commercial break with Stark in the offensive lead.

When we return, we see Stark still in control of the action. She looks for her Z360, but Valkyria avoids it and counters with her own Night Wing finisher for the win. With the win, she will move on to face IYO SKY in the QOTR semifinals for the Raw side.

Winner and ADVANCING: Lyra Valkyria

Sami Zayn vs. Otis

We see a video package for the other KOTR bout for later tonight between "Main Event" Jey Uso and "The Mad Dragon" Ilja Dragunov. When it wraps up, we see the "YEET!" master backstage in his Macho Man-style sunglasses talking directly into the camera about his match tonight.

After that finishes up, we return inside the arena where Sami Zayn's theme hits. Out comes the WWE Intercontinental Champion to a big pop. He settles in the ring for our next match of the evening as we shift gears and head into a quick pre-match commercial break.

When we return, Otis' theme hits and out he comes. The bell sounds and off we go. Otis does well early on, and gets in position to do the worm. McAfee freaks out on commentary. "We wanna see your worm, Otis!" "Bust out your worm, Otis!"

Zayn ends up hitting his Helluva Kick for the win. Gable scolds Otis after the match and slaps him. Zayn runs out and hits Gable with an exploder suplex. After this, we head to another commercial break.

Winner: Sami Zayn

Becky Lynch vs. Dakota Kai

As we return from the break, we see Braun Strowman having a chat with The Creed Brothers and Ivy Nile. He wishes Creeds luck tonight in their big title eliminator four-way and jokes with Nile about maybe having bigger muscles than him.

In comes JD McDonagh, who gets in Strowman's face and tells him he doesn't appreciate him getting involved in Judgment Day business. He tells him this is his official warning and off he goes. Inside the arena, Dakota Kai comes out accompanied by Damage CTRL.

The theme for Becky Lynch hits and out comes the WWE Women's World Champion for our next match of the evening. "The Man" settles into the ring to a big pop from the Greenville crowd. The bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with this one.

Lynch takes the early offensive lead. She knocks Dakota out to the floor and runs and connects with a baseball slide kick into the grill of the Damage CTRL member. She continues the attack on the floor but gets caught by Kai when coming back in the ring.

She fights her off and IYO SKY, who hops on the apron. She heads to the top, but Kai catches her with a kick and brings her down the hard way. After some more back-and-forth shifts in offense, we head into a mid-match break. When we return, we see a lot of submission work from both.

Lynch gets the Dis-Arm Her on, but Damage CTRL attacks and the ref calls the match off. Damage CTRL continues the three-on-one beat down of "The Man" until her fellow fighting Irish woman, Lyra Valkyria, runs down to make the save. As the two stand tall, Liv Morgan slides in from behind and attacks Lynch, running her into the ring post and quickly exiting the ring.

Winner via DQ: Becky Lynch

WWE World Tag-Team Championship Eliminator

The Judgment Day vs. New Catch Republic vs. The Creed Brothers vs. Authors Of Pain

Backstage, Ilja Dragunov is interviewed about his King of the Ring match tonight against "Main Event" Jey Uso. He talks about the war he went through with Ricochet last week and vows to beat Uso tonight. He confidently talks about how he'll then take out GUNTHER.

After he finishes talking, the camera pans back and we see GUNTHER was standing next to him while he was talking. He simply smirks and walks off. Back inside the arena, The Judgment Day theme hits and out comes Finn Balor and JD McDonagh for tag-team action in the four-way title eliminator.

As The Judgment Day duo settle inside the squared circle, we shift gears and head into a quick pre-match commercial break. When we return, we see reigning champions Awesome Truth takes seats in front of the commentary desk to get a closer look at the action and who will be challenging them next.

The other three teams, New Catch Republic, The Creed Brothers and Authors of Pain all make their respective ring walks and then the bell sounds to get this high stakes tag-team tilt officially off-and-running. Balor and Tyler Bate kick things off. After two minutes or so of action, we shift to a mid-match break with AOP in control of things.

When we return, we see each team get a moment or two in the spotlight to shine, however when all was said-and-done, it was an assist from Carlito that led to the victory via Coup de Grace for Finn Balor and JD McDonagh of The Judgment Day. They will now challenge Awesome Truth for the WWE World Tag-Team titles.

Winners and NEW No. 1 Contenders: The Judgment Day

2024 WWE King Of The Ring

"Main Event" Jey Uso vs. Ilja Dragunov

It's main event time!

We shoot backstage and see Ilja Dragunov in his fancy robe and ring gear ready to rock and roll. In comes Ricochet, who wishes him luck tonight and credits him for the war they went through last week. He walks off and we return inside the arena where "Main Event" Jey Uso makes his YEET-friendly ring entrance, which pops Pat McAfee as always.

As Uso settles inside the squared circle for our second King of the Ring quarterfinal bout of the evening to determine who faces GUNTHER in the KOTR Semifinals for Raw next week, we shift gears and head into a quick pre-match commercial break.

When we return from the break, we see Damian Priest finally warming up to Carlito backstage. He tells him how he just helped The Judgment Day earn a shot at the WWE World Tag-Team Championships was "cool." He tells him to handle business with Rey Mysterio. Carlito assures him he's not scared of Rey.

Back inside the arena, the theme for Ilja Dragunov hits and out comes "The Mad Dragon" for our next match of the evening. The bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with our final Raw KOTR Quarterfinal bout. Cole and McAfee announce three big matches for next week's WWE King And Queen of the Ring "go-home" episode of Raw.

Announced for next week's Raw in Greensboro, N.C. is the winner of this match against GUNTHER, Lyra Valkyria vs. IYO SKY in the QOTR Semifinal for Raw, and Sami Zayn vs. Chad Gable. After some back-and-forth action, we see the two fight out to the floor. Dragunov goes for a H-Bomb on the commentary desk, but Uso moves.

Uso knocks Dragunov over the desk as we head to a mid-match break. When we return from the break, we see Uso working over Dragunov in the ring as the fans in Greenville cheer him on and chant "YEET!" with each shot he lands on the former WWE NXT World Champion. From there, we slowly start to work our way to the finish of this one.

"Main Event" Jey Uso avoids an H-Bomb from "The Mad Dragon" and ends up countering with a huge spear off the ropes. He follows that up by going to the top-rope and connecting with an Uso Splash. He goes for the cover and gets the three-count. With the win, he will face GUNTHER in the Raw KOTR Semifinals. GUNTHER comes out and the two have a stare down. That's how this week's show goes off the air. Thanks for joining us!

Winner and ADVANCING: "Main Event" Jey Uso