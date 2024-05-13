WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE SmackDown Viewership Takes a Dip

Posted By: Ben Kerin on May 13, 2024

The latest episode of WWE Smackdown on FOX drew an average of 2.128 million viewers, marking a slight decrease of 0.9 percent from the previous week and the smallest audience since December 22 of the previous year.

In the key demographic of adults aged 18-49, Smackdown scored a 0.62 rating, a 3.3 percent increase from the previous week, representing the highest rating in this category since April 19.

Competing against two NBA games on ESPN, Smackdown placed third in the day's sports ratings. The earlier NBA game attracted 4.5 million viewers with a 1.37 rating in the 18-49 demographic, while the later game led with 5.2 million viewers and a 1.71 rating.

Year-over-year comparison shows a 1 percent decrease in total viewership, although the 18-49 demographic rating increased by 10.7 percent, indicating a younger audience for this year’s episode.

