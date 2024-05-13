Jesse Ventura Continues to Discuss a Possible WWE Return

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Earlier this month, Jesse Ventura let slip that he was back in talks with WWE after Vince Mcmahon was made persona-non-grada. Ventura had a sketchy history with McMahon but the two had worked together since their initial explosion in the early 1990's including calling a match on RAW for old time's sake in the late 2000's.

In an update, the former Governor of Minnesota advised this:

“I am back negotiating with them. We’re in talks right now. I have contracts with my attorney right now with WWE. We don’t know right now fully. They want to bring me back under their Legends [deal]. If you go back to WrestleMania 1, there aren’t too many of us alive anymore. It is true. Look, Roddy’s gone, Orndoff’s gone, Andre’s gone, John Studd’s gone… Junkyard Dog’s gone. You have more gone. It goes on and on. I’m getting older. I’m in my 70s now. I just want to open up the door at the end of the wrestling career and see what’s still left there. And it ain’t like I’m going to go back on the mic because, I’ll be honest with you, I don’t even know who wrestles there anymore.”

“I can only say [negotiations] happened because of the change in direction of the company.” (quotes courtesy of PWTorch.com)