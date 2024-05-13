TNA Confirms Slammiversary PPV Date, Location, & Details

TNA Wrestling issued the following press release revealing full details for its Slammiversary premium live event, which takes place on July 20th from the Verdun Auditorium in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. Every TNA championship will be on the line. Ticket information, along with everything else, can be found below.

All TNA Championships Will Be Defended In Montreal; Natives PCO and “Speedball” Mike Bailey Will Be In Action On Back-to-Back Nights, July 20-21

TNA Wrestling returns to Montreal, Quebec, Canada for the first time since 2011 when the 20th Slammiversary is held on Saturday night, July 20, at Verdun Auditorium. Slammiversary is one of the two biggest events of the year, every year, for TNA Wrestling – a showcase event that, in 2024, will celebrate the company’s 22nd year.

Slammiversary will air live around the world on pay-per-view with every TNA championship on the line. Then, on Sunday, July 21st, the TNA television trucks roll in Montreal to capture all the in-ring action for upcoming episodes of the company’s flagship weekly TV show that airs at 8 p.m. EST every Thursday (AXS TV in the U.S., Fight Network in Canada).

Tickets for both Montreal shows go on-sale Saturday, May 25, at 10am ET at TNAWrestling.com.

TNA Wrestling will bring all the superstars to Montreal, led by hometown heroes PCO and “Speedball” Mike Bailey. Also wrestling in Montreal: reigning World Champion Moose, Knockouts World Champion Jordynne Grace and X Division Champion Mustafa Ali. In addition, the Montreal shows will feature Matt Hardy, Nic Nemeth, Mike Santana, Josh Alexander, Brian Myers, KUSHIDA, Eric Young, Sami Callihan, Frankie Kazarian, Steph De Lander, ABC (Ace Austin & Chris Bey), Ash By Elegance, Eddie Edwards, Jake Something, Joe Hendry, Laredo Kid, Xia Brookside and many more.

Matches for the Montreal shows will be announced in June, but the Slammiversary excitement kicks off May 20th when TNA Wrestling presents Montreal Week, showcasing everything TNA, including Slammiversary ticket give-aways, local promotions, media appearances, autograph sessions and much more. (Full details on Montreal Week, running May 20-25, will be announced on TNA’s website and social media in the coming days.)

PCO will be in Montreal on Thursday & Friday, May 23-24, and is available for media interviews and more. To schedule an interview with PCO, contact Ross Forman: RForman@tnawrestling.com.

PCO

Born in Sainte-Catherine, Quebec, Canada, Pierre Carl Ouellet has been a professional wrestler since 1987 – known simply as PCO, Perfect Creation One. He is a fearless fighter who has held singles and tag team championships. Renowned for his time as half of The Quebecers/The Amazing French Canadians tag team with Jacques Rougeau, PCO is now running in singles action for TNA, where he has battled Eddie Edwards, Steve Maclin, Bully Ray and Kon, among others. Away from the ring, PCO is a diehard hockey fan.