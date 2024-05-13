Gail Kim on how Jim Cornette Helmed Her "Get It" While Agenting Her in TNA

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Gail Kim recently appeared on Dutch Mantell's podcast. The "Dirty Dutchman" asked Gail about her experiences with the controversial Jim Cornette through the years noting that Cornette has never once bashed her in any way, shape, or form. Here are highlights as transcribed by www.WrestlingEpicenter.com.



On psychology:

"After I trained with Ron Hutchinson, I went to the States and I learned more styles. I always loved the Japanese and Mexican styles of wrestling. But, I was always truly a stickler for the American style of psychology in wrestling."



On what made her get into wrestling:

"I think everyone that gets involved in wrestling gets involved because they're a fan. I grew upw atching the days of the Hulkster (Hulk Hogan), Bret Hart, and all the Saturday Night's Main Event shows that you'd struggle to stay up for once a month. But then, I sort of fell out of it... Until I was in college and I turned it on and I got caught up in a story that had nothing to do with the women's division at all. But, the women were just starting to get TV time. Trish, Victoria, Lita, Jackie, Molly Holly. That "Goden Era." So, I figured out how to get trained to do this and the rest is history."



on learning under Jim Cornette in OVW:

"With Jim Cornette, I only have good stories. I had experiences with Jim Cornette in WWE and in TNA. I would say I had a more close relationship with him in TNA where he was my agent. This is pre-Knockouts division days and Jackie (Moore, Jacqueline) was brought in to test the women. I had begged for a steel cage match and Jim was the agent and he gave us the finish for the match. I was still green at that point. People think you really have got it after 2 years but in reality, it wasn't until I was doing this for about, I think 8 years, that it really was me leading in there. Anyway, Jim said, "You go through the door like you're going to walk out and win, but then you go, "No, no, no" and you go to the top." I think it was then that the story aspect of it really clicked in for me. It is not just about the wrestling moves but "How can I really get that crowd?" Boy, did I ever hear it and feel it. It worked. And, I remember when I had my beauty - When the referee raises your hand and you have that moment with the crowd. That was really when it clicked. It was one of the first real clear moments where it worked. That is why when I agent now with girls like Jordynne Grace for her first few years, I would tell her that "I'm just not feeling enough emotion." Then, she had a real moment of emotion out there and I said, "Did you feel the crowd react?" She said she did and from then on, she kept on doing it. That was that moment for me. The moment that you finally get it and you know you can control the crowd in some ways."





