Eddie Kingston Apparently Really Injured at NJPW Event

Eddie Kingston had a rough weekend.



In addition to losing the NJPW STRONG Openweight Championship and getting attacked by The Elite at NJPW Resurgence on Saturday night, “The Mad King” also appeared to suffer an injury.



Fightful Select is reporting that the popular AEW performer “got hurt to some extent” during the table suplex spot in his match against Gabe Kidd at the NJPW show on Saturday, May 11, 2024.



Kingston needed assistance after the spot, but managed to walk with a bad limp backstage on his own after the bout.



While the extent of his injury is unknown, it has been confirmed that he was dealing with a legitimate injury following the match.