WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

WNS Home

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

 

Eddie Kingston Apparently Really Injured at NJPW Event

Posted By: James Walsh on May 13, 2024

Eddie Kingston Apparently Really Injured at NJPW Event

Eddie Kingston had a rough weekend.

In addition to losing the NJPW STRONG Openweight Championship and getting attacked by The Elite at NJPW Resurgence on Saturday night, “The Mad King” also appeared to suffer an injury.

Fightful Select is reporting that the popular AEW performer “got hurt to some extent” during the table suplex spot in his match against Gabe Kidd at the NJPW show on Saturday, May 11, 2024.

Kingston needed assistance after the spot, but managed to walk with a bad limp backstage on his own after the bout.

While the extent of his injury is unknown, it has been confirmed that he was dealing with a legitimate injury following the match.

 

Source: wrestlingepicenter.com
Tags: #eddie kingston #njpw #aew

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/87545/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π