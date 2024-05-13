WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Tonga Twins Exit WOW - Women of Wrestling, Company Seems to be Suffering Locker Room Turmoil

Posted By: James Walsh on May 13, 2024

Tonga Twins Exit WOW - Women of Wrestling, Company Seems to be Suffering Locker Room Turmoil

Following their exit from WOW – Women Of Wrestling, the Tonga Twins are being accused of being dangerous in the ring and bullying during their time in the company. As reported on Thursday, the two — who work as The MK Twins on the independent scene — announced that they had exited the company and called it “evil,” noting:

“To all the woman who are scared to speak up we stand for you ! You will no longer see us on WOW because we spoke up!”

Following their exit, Simone Williams — who works in WOW as Princess Aussie — posted to Twitter to say:

“WOW has many flaws and has had a ton of growing pains with good and bad decisions along the way, but what’s happening right now is NOT RIGHT. The Tonga Twins were LET GO, they did not quit. The Tonga Twins were called out because of their own actions of BULLYING talent, THREATENING talent, and acting off brand online.

“All of which is documented and hopefully for their own sake doesn’t make it online. Women’s empowerment isn’t about burning a company down and taking everyone’s jobs away from them because you didn’t like being told NO, when just hours before being let go, your sending locker room leader motivational speeches in a company wide group chat. WOW has a long way to go that’s clear, but I’ll be damned if I let the ego of two very well treated and pushed talent speak on our behalf out of spite.”

Heidi Howitzer, who worked in WOW as Wrecking Ball in 2023, retweeted the post and added, “My experience reflects the same.” She also retweeted a post from a Twitter user who wrote:

“One of my best friends left WOW after being injured by the Tonga Twins, and over how they and the company responded. Behind every story you hear of them being dangerous, spiteful, entitled, and protected by WOW until they burned the company, there are ten more that are worse.”

Kona Tonga has since posted videos of the two speaking to the WOW locker room, which is captioned:

“If you know us then you know NOTHING BUT LOVE ALWAYS !! The real gone ride the fake gone divide !!! #tongatwins who’s a bully???”





 

 

Source: wrestlingepicenter.com
