Young Bucks Return to NJPW to Work Angle with Eddie Kingston

Posted By: James Walsh on May 12, 2024

As seen during the NJPW Resurgence event in Ontario, CA, Eddie Kingston lost the Strong Openweight title to Gabe Kidd in a no ropes Last Man Standing match. After the match ended, Kingston was attacked by The Young Bucks and Jack Perry. The Bucks cut a heel promo and Kingston was laid out with the EVP trigger. There was a CM Punk chant at one point.

The Bucks, Perry, and Kazuchika Okada will face Kingston, Bryan Danielson, and FTR in an Anarchy in the Arena match at the 2024 AEW Double or Nothing PPV event.



 

 

Source: wrestlingepicenter.com
Tags: #young bucks #aew #njpw

