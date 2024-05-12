Zelina Vega Pulled from WWE Queen of the Ring Tournament

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Heading into the WWE live event on May 12th 2024, RAW general manager Adam Pearce made the following announcement via Twitter/X…



“WWE Universe, RAW General Manager Adam Pearce coming to you live from Macon, Georgia, where tonight on our Super Show, we will feature both King and Queen of the Ring first-round matches. But with that, I have a bit of unfortunate injury news.



Zelina Vega, who will not be medically cleared to compete tonight, and therefore, we’ll be stepping out of the Queen of the Ring tournament, which is unfortunate given her past history as a Queen of the Ring. It would have been nice to see her try to regain that crown. But injury bug strikes again, which opens the door to opportunity for one, Maxxine Dupre, who will receive the biggest opportunity of her young career as she will step in tonight against Shayna Baszler. Once again, Zelina Vega out. Maxxine Dupre in. Anything can happen in WWE, and it will tonight. Injuries happen, guys. That’s just the way it is. Changes need to be made, and this one is official.”



