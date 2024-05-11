Tiffany Stratton Advances in WWE King & Queen of the Ring Tournament

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Tiffany Stratton has advanced to the second round of the 2024 WWE Queen of the Ring Tournament.

During the WWE Live event in Chattanooga, TN. on Saturday night, Tiffany Stratton defeated Michin in opening round action in the ongoing WWE Queen of the Ring tourney.

With the win, Stratton will now square off against Bianca Belair in quarterfinal action in the WWE Queen of the Ring tourney on next week’s episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown on May 17.