Barbed Wire Steel Cage Match Appears Set for AEW Double or Nothing

Posted By: James Walsh on May 11, 2024

Move over, Hulk Hogan and Ric Flair at Uncensored 1999! 

A big match appears set for the next All Elite Wrestling pay-per-view. As Adam Copeland continues to tap into his inner-evil side, he looks to embrace these feelings with a special match at the upcoming AEW Double Or Nothing 2024 show.

Following his victory over Kyle O’Reilly in TNT Championship action at AEW Collision on Saturday night in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, Copeland stood backstage behind a barbed wire steel cage to issue a challenge for his next TNT title defense.

Copeland noted that he has already taken out Brody King and Buddy Matthews of The House of Black, and since it is Malakai Black who wants to see the evil side of Adam Copeland resurface so bad, he is challenging The House of Black leader to a Barbed Wire Steel Cage match for the TNT Championship at AEW Double Or Nothing 2024 in Las Vegas, NV.

Adam Copeland noted that he expects Malakai Black’s response to the challenge by next Wednesday night’s AEW Dynamite in Everett, WA.

 

 

Source: wrestlingepicenter.com
Tags: #adam copeland #edge #malakai black #aew #double or nothing

