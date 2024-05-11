WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
TNA Champion Moose Remarks on Possibly Working an Upcoming WWE PLE

Posted By: James Walsh on May 11, 2024

While speaking with WrestleMobs’ Mark O’Brien for Bodyslam.net, TNA world champion Moose commented on potentially making a WWE appearance…

“I mean obviously, being in the Royal Rumble, just being on WWE’s television is something I dreamed of as a kid, but as of right now, I’m loyal to TNA, I’m signed with TNA, I’m happy with TNA. But who knows? Jordynne [Grace] got the call to be in the Rumble. Who knows, maybe next year I’ll get the call, or maybe somebody else in our locker room could get the call. All praise to them, whoever that person is.

The thing about our locker room, once somebody in our locker room achieves something so big as entering the Royal Rumble, it makes us all proud because we’re all TNA.” (quote courtesy of Colin Tessier)

 

 

Source: wrestlingepicenter.com
