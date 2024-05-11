WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Former ECW Champion Attends WWE SmackDown

Posted By: James Walsh on May 11, 2024

A former ECW World Champion was backstage at last night's episode of WWE Smackdown. PWInsider reports that Mikey Whipwreck, who lives in the area of tonight’s show, was visiting backstage at the episode.

Whipwreck, not Sheepdip as Bobby Heenan called him, might be best known for his ECW run from 1993 to the company’s folding in 2001, interrupted only by a brief stint in 1999 for WCW. He held the ECW TV Championship, Tag Team Championships and the ECW World Heavyweight Championship during his time there.

 

Source: wrestlingepicenter.com
