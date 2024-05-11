Bryan Danielson Reveals his AEW Deal will Expire Before All In London, Wants to Retire at WrestleDream

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

While speaking to Casual Conversations with The Wrestling Classic, Bryan Danielson commented on his future with AEW as he plans to wrap up his full-time career as a wrestler…



“The big one is Wembley [AEW All In 2024]. I wanna make it to Wembley. My contract actually expires before Wembley, but I wanna make it to Wembley. I’m not sure if I’ll make it, but one thing that would be a nice way to kind of close everything out for me is to do my last match as a full-time wrestler at WrestleDream at the Tacoma Dome because that’s the first wrestling show I ever saw.” (quote courtesy of Corey Brennan)



WrestleDream 2024 takes place on Saturday, October 12th.