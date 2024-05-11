WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Bryan Danielson Reveals his AEW Deal will Expire Before All In London, Wants to Retire at WrestleDream

Posted By: James Walsh on May 11, 2024

While speaking to Casual Conversations with The Wrestling Classic, Bryan Danielson commented on his future with AEW as he plans to wrap up his full-time career as a wrestler…

“The big one is Wembley [AEW All In 2024]. I wanna make it to Wembley. My contract actually expires before Wembley, but I wanna make it to Wembley. I’m not sure if I’ll make it, but one thing that would be a nice way to kind of close everything out for me is to do my last match as a full-time wrestler at WrestleDream at the Tacoma Dome because that’s the first wrestling show I ever saw.” (quote courtesy of Corey Brennan)

WrestleDream 2024 takes place on Saturday, October 12th.

 

 
Source: wrestlingepicenter.com
