WWE Releases Two More Longtime Executives

Posted By: James Walsh on May 11, 2024

WWE has released a longtime company employee.

 
  
 
 

Fightful Select is reporting that longtime WWE Senior Director Of TV Event Relations Steve Rubin is gone from the company.

Rubin worked for WWE for 26 years, first starting out with the company as a production assistant, before working his way up the corporate ladder.

WWE Vice President Of International Events and General Manager of Emerging Markets Michael Levin, who worked out of WWE’s London offices for seven years, is also gone from the company.

Source: wrestlingepicenter.com
