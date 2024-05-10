WWE Smackdown Results (5/10/2024)

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Featured below are complete WWE Friday Night SmackDown results from Friday, May 10, 2024. The following report was written by Rajah.com reporter Matt Boone and our live coverage partner (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired from 8-10pm EST. on FOX.

WWE FRIDAY NIGHT SMACKDOWN RESULTS (5/10/2024)

The usual "WWE Then. Now. Forever. Together." opening signature gets us started. We then shoot to a recap video package looking back at the WWE Backlash: France premium live event from this past weekend in front of an insane crowd.

Cody Rhodes' Opponent For WWE King And Queen Of The Ring 2024 Is ...

We then shoot live inside the Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza in Wilkes-Barre, PA., where Corey Graves welcomes us to the show. The graphics for the brackets for the King and Queen of the Ring tournament flash on the screen.

In the ring to start off the show is SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis. He introduces the WWE Universal Champion Cody Rhodes. Out comes "The American Nightmare" to a sea of fans singing along with his catchy entrance tune.

Rhodes settles in the ring and Aldis gives him props for an outstanding title defense against AJ Styles at WWE Backlash: France. He says now it's time to focus on the upcoming WWE King and Queen of the Ring premium live event later this month.

Aldis informs Rhodes that his next title challenger for the PLE has been determined. He says there's no better time to introduce him than right now. The theme for Logan Paul hits and out comes the WWE United States Champion to a ton of boos.

Logan Paul makes his way out to the ring and settles inside as Aldis heads to the back. Cody and Logan exchange words. Logan talks about being the longest-reigning title-holder in WWE right now. He says Cody won the Rumble, but what everyone remembers is his collision with Ricochet.

The U.S. Champion also says Cody won at WrestleMania XL, but what everyone remembers from that is iShowSpeed and his PRIME logo in the ring. The fans chant "PRIME sucks! PRIME sucks!" He reacts by pointing out how it has no sugar and is tasty.

Cody talks about how if he wins, he would become a WWE Grand Slam Champion. He gives Paul props for not just being an influencer, but points out that he isn't total integrity, because he needs brass knuckles to get his wins.

Queen Of The Ring

Naomi vs. Nia Jax

We head backstage for a quick interview with AJ Styles, who guarantees he beats Cody Rhodes the next time the two share the ring. He talks about his main event tonight against Randy Orton in opening round action in the King of the Ring tournament.

Back inside the arena, Naomi's theme hits and out she comes to the ring for our opening contest as we head to a pre-match commercial break. When we return, Corey Graves points out tonight is the debut of Alicia Taylor as the new SmackDown ring announcer.

Nia Jax's theme hits and out she comes for Queen of the Ring first round action against Naomi. The bell sounds and off we go. After some back-and-forth action, we see Naomi go for a suicide dive onto Jax on the floor. Jax ends up hitting a Samoan Drop on the floor.

On that note we shift gears and head into a mid-match commercial break as the action continues with Nia in the offensive driver's seat. When we return from the break, we see much of the same until Nia misses a big move. Naomi takes over and hits a split-legged moonsault off the ropes for a close two count.

After that, Naomi brings Nia Jax up to the top-rope. It takes her a minute to get the big lady up there, but when she does, she leaps and connects with a top-rope hurricanrana for a super close near fall attempt. Nia takes over from there, however, and hits a power bomb and a leg drop before finishing her off for the win.

Winner and ADVANCING: Nia Jax

King Of The Ring

Baron Corbin vs. Carmelo Hayes

After the match, we see Baron Corbin backstage being interviewed about being back on SmackDown after the Draft. In comes Carmelo Hayes being arrogant. Corbin points out with a head as big as Hayes' since coming to SmackDown, he's gonna be easy to hit. Hayes tells Corbin he should've followed Bobby Lashley and pulled out.

We head to another commercial break on that note. When we return, we see a DIY coming soon to SmackDown. Back inside the arena, Corbin and Hayes make their respective ring walks for opening round action in the King of the Ring tourney. The bell sounds and off we go. We see Hayes start off well, but Corbin quickly takes over.

A mid-match commercial break takes place and then we return to see the match still in progress. Hayes comes close to finishing this one off a few times, but Corbin takes back over. He hits his End of Days but can't finish him off. Hayes ends up getting a roll-up out of nowhere for the win to advance.

Winner and ADVANCING: Carmelo Hayes

Queen Of The Ring

Jade Cargill vs. Piper Niven

Backstage, we see Bayley being interviewed about the Queen of the Ring. She says she's interested to see how Jade Cargill does. As she says this, up walks Jade's opponent for tonight, Piper Niven. Chelsea Green is with her and talks some trash about how Piper is gonna beat Jade. We head to a commercial break.

When we return, Byron Saxton is with Randy Orton. He talks about him being one of the favorites to win the King of the Ring. He says AJ Styles is another favorite and is his opponent tonight. Orton says everyone knows how good Styles is. He says one thing he has never done is win the KOTR. He also talks about The Bloodline and vows he's not done with them yet.

Inside the arena, Jade Cargill's theme hits and out comes one-half of the WWE Women's Tag-Team Champions for another first round match in the ongoing WWE Queen of the Ring tournament. Piper Niven's theme hits next and out she comes accompanied by Chelsea Green. The bell sounds and off we go.

Jade starts off strong, but Niven actually takes over and gets in more offense on her than anyone has since she has arrived in WWE. Niven hits a running senton and a rolling canonball in the corner. Jade ends up hitting her Jaded finisher for the win to advance to the next round of the Queen of the Ring, where she faces another big gal in Nia Jax.

Winner and ADVANCING: Jade Cargill

Queen Of The Ring

Bianca Belair vs. Candice LeRae

As Jade heads back up the aisle, the theme for Bianca Belair hits. Jade dances a bit and shares a quick greeting with her friend and WWE Women's Tag-Team Championship partner before "The EST of WWE" continues to the ring for our next QOTR bout of the evening. As she settles in the ring, we head to a pre-match commercial break.

We return to Graves and Barrett promoting tickets for WWE Clash at the Castle: Scotland and SmackDown in Glasgow. A Shinsuke Nakamura vignette airs hyping the arrival of "The MASTER of Strong Style," as he refers to himself as, to the blue brand of SmackDown. He says no one is safe now that he's around.

Back inside the arena, we see Candice LeRae, the opponent of Belair, wrapping up her ring entrance in progress. The bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with this one. Belair jumps into the quick offensive lead. LeRae fights back and knocks Belair out to the floor. She goes to follow up but Belair swings LeRae into the barricade and rolls her back into the ring.

Upon returning to the ring herself, Belair is attacked from behind by Hartwell. Much like Jade had to deal with Niven and Chelsea Green at ringside, Belair has to deal with LeRae, and Indi Hartwell at ringside for her Queen of the Ring tourney tilt. Belair hits a flip out of the corner to avoid the attack of LeRae, but her leg seems to give out upon landing. She hits the KOD for the win and sells her leg some more.

Winner and ADVANCING: Bianca Belair

King Of The Ring

Tama Tonga vs. Angelo Dawkins

Graves and Barrett walk us through what happened with Solo Sikoa and the new Bloodline at WWE Backlash: France. Backstage, we see Solo with the new Bloodline when in comes Paul Heyman. He nervously asks Solo for a moment alone to talk. Solo talks about how The Bloodline were drafted late. He asks if Heyman tried giving Jey Uso a signal that he needs help last week.

Heyman says he didn't. Solo asks if Heyman has spoken to Roman Reigns since he lost "our title" at WrestleMania. Heyman says right. Solo says well he has. He says until Reigns is back, he runs The Bloodline, and Heyman will be his "Wise Man." He tells Heyman to bring it in. He tells him he loves him with dead eyes, briefly looking back at the new Bloodline members as they hug.

In the arena, The Street Profits hits and out comes Angelo Dawkins, replacing Bobby Lashley for first round action in the ongoing King of the Ring tournament. Dawkins goes one-on-one with Tama Tonga of the new Bloodline when we return. On that note, we head to a pre-match commercial break.

When we return from the break, we see a vignette for Andrade and then we return inside the arena where the theme for Tama Tonga hits. Out comes The Bloodline. The bell sounds and off we go. We see some quick back-and-forth action before things get ugly. The Bloodline get involved, leading to Montez Ford helping out.

Dawkins nearly gets the win because of it, but doesn't. Instead, Solo hits a Samoan Spike on Ford at ringside that distracts Dawkins, allowing Tama to get the win. After the match, the new Bloodline attacks some more.

Winner and ADVANCING: Tama Tonga

King Of The Ring

AJ Styles vs. Randy Orton

It's main event time!

But first, a Blair Davenport vignette airs hyping up the SmackDown debut of the former NXT Superstar. When it does wrap up, we return inside the arena where AJ Styles' theme hits. Out comes "The Phenomenal One" for our main event of the evening. He goes one-on-one with Randy Orton in a KOTR first round bout next.

On that note, we shift gears and head into a quick pre-match commercial break. When we return, matches are announced for next week's SmackDown, with multiple KOTR and QOTR bouts scheduled, as well as the contract signing between Cody Rhodes and Logan Paul for WWE King and Queen of the Ring 2024.

Back inside the arena, Randy Orton's theme hits and out comes "The Viper" for our final King of the Ring opening round match of the evening. The bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with this one. We see some back-and-forth action and then Orton settles into the offensive lead. The fight spills out to the floor.

Orton slams Styles onto the commentary desk, which only partially breaks. The fans chant for him to do it one more time. Styles ends up taking over as we head into a mid-match commercial break as the match continues.

When we return from the break, we see Styles stomping on the leg of Orton, softening up the bum wheel like he has been doing throughout the majority of the contest. Orton starts to fight back into competitive form. He hits his trademark draping DDT off the ropes. Styles takes back over and again focuses his attack on the leg of "The Viper."

Styles looks for a Phenomenal Forearm, but Orton avoids it and knocks Styles off the top-rope. Styles fights back and locks in the calf-crusher on the weakened knee of Orton that he has been working over the entire match. Fans rally behind Orton with loud "Randy! Randy!" chants. Orton ends up escaping and hitting a power slam.

Again Orton fights back and once more he hits his trademark draping DDT on Styles off the middle rope. He drops down and pounds the mat in Viper mode. He looks for the RKO, but Styles avoids it. Styles connects with a Phenomenal Forearm and goes for the cover, but Orton gets to the ropes before the count of three.

Styles locks Orton in position for the Styles Clash. He calls for it, but takes too long, as when he finally goes for it, Orton quickly counters and connects with an RKO out of nowhere for the pin fall victory. With the win, Orton advances to the next round of the King of the Ring tournament. That's how this week's show goes off the air. Thanks for joining us!

Winner and ADVANCING: Randy Orton