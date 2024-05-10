WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Next PLE Main Event Set For King And Queen Of The Ring

Posted By: Patrick A Ganczewski on May 10, 2024

The main event for the next WWE premium live event is set.

On tonight's edition of WWE Friday Night SmackDown emanating from Wilkes-Barre, PA., SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis kicked off the show.

Aldis brought out WWE Universal Champion Cody Rhodes to inform him of his opponent for his next title defense.

It was announced that Cody Rhodes would defend his WWE Universal Championship in a champion versus-champion showdown against WWE United States Champion Logan Paul at the upcoming WWE King and Queen of the Ring 2024 show.

WWE King and Queen of the Ring 2024 is scheduled for May 25 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Source: wrestletalk.com
