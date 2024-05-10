AEW Star Suffers Potential Career-Ending Injury

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Injuries are a common risk in the physically demanding world of pro wrestling. As Chuck Taylor experienced during a recent AEW Dynamite episode, even the best matches can lead to severe injuries. Following a Parking Lot Street Fight, Taylor sustained a ‘career-ending injury’ announced by AEW ringside physician Dr. Sampson, who revealed on commentary that Taylor had fractured his ankle and was facing potential necrosis, threatening his wrestling career.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter confirmed the storyline’s credibility, stating that the prognosis on TV was indeed accurate and Taylor might never wrestle again. Despite such grim diagnoses, wrestlers like Sting and Bryan Danielson have made comebacks from similarly severe conditions, offering a glimmer of hope for Taylor’s future.

Meltzer wrote, “In storyline they say it’s over but have also given wiggle room. From what we are told, what was said on television was accurate and the belief right now is that Taylor won’t be able to wrestle again.”