WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

WNS Home

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

 

AEW Tag Team Duo Part Ways

Posted By: Ben Kerin on May 10, 2024

AEW Tag Team Duo Part Ways

All Elite Wrestling is not short when it comes to their tag team roster, featuring multiple championships including AEW and ROH Tag Team Titles, plus the Trios Title. However, the team of Big Bill and Ricky Starks won't be reuniting.

Initially part of The Firm under Stokely Hathaway, Big Bill teamed up with Ricky Starks last August. While suspended in a storyline, Starks managed Bill, helping them clinch the AEW World Tag Team Championship from FTR (Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler) last October.

Their reign ended when they lost to Sting and Darby Allin in a tornado tag team match on the February 7 episode of Dynamite. Following an injury scare, Starks has been absent from TV, and Bill has since aligned with Chris Jericho.

Sean Ross Sapp from Fightful Select stated, "There were no real plans to continue the team. Both stars were ready to move on to different projects, believing the team had run its course."

Jim Ross Hints at Possible Reunion with Jerry 'The King' Lawler

Jim Ross recently discussed his longtime friend and broadcasting partner, Jerry “The King” Lawler, following the news that Lawle [...]

— Ben Kerin May 10, 2024 03:13PM


 
 
 
 
 

Source: Fightful Select
Tags: #aew #the firm #big bill #ricky starks

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/87529/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π