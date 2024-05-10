AEW Tag Team Duo Part Ways

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

All Elite Wrestling is not short when it comes to their tag team roster, featuring multiple championships including AEW and ROH Tag Team Titles, plus the Trios Title. However, the team of Big Bill and Ricky Starks won't be reuniting.

Initially part of The Firm under Stokely Hathaway, Big Bill teamed up with Ricky Starks last August. While suspended in a storyline, Starks managed Bill, helping them clinch the AEW World Tag Team Championship from FTR (Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler) last October.

Their reign ended when they lost to Sting and Darby Allin in a tornado tag team match on the February 7 episode of Dynamite. Following an injury scare, Starks has been absent from TV, and Bill has since aligned with Chris Jericho.

Sean Ross Sapp from Fightful Select stated, "There were no real plans to continue the team. Both stars were ready to move on to different projects, believing the team had run its course."











