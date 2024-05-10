Sammy Guevara's AEW Suspension Lifted

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Sammy Guevara, a former three-time TNT Champion, has been sidelined since February following a suspension for not adhering to concussion protocols during a match with Jeff Hardy. According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Guevara's suspension has ended, although there's no information on when he will return to AEW programming. There have been several story ideas proposed for Guevara, yet none have been finalized.

Meanwhile, Jeff Hardy remains out of action due to injuries sustained in the same match, where Guevara's shooting star press mistakenly hit Hardy's face. Despite instructions to conclude the match, Guevara proceeded to execute his GTH finisher on an already dazed Hardy.