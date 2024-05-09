AEW Dynamite Viewership Rises but Still the 3rd Lowest Number in Company History

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

AEW Dynamite sees nominal increase in viewership as it rises to 711,000.



This is still below the average for the overall first quarter of 2024 but seems to be the new landing spot for viewership. While this is the best number since April 17th, it is also the 3rd lowest in company history which is directly after the first and second lowest in consecutive weeks prior.



AEW fans are blaming the drop on the NBA and NHL playoffs and early large MLB baseball games which did indeed dominate the viewership if you compare. But, those who are not in line with AEW's current program point out things never were this low during the same time period in prior years.



Many on the "anti-AEW" tribe feel the viewership numbers indicate that the decision to try to air CCTV footage of CM Punk last month lost them more fans than it gained them for that one week. As a fan who has watched every week since it began, I must say I'm hard pressed to disagree with that view.





With that in mind, the below video made me laugh so I thought I would share with the rest of the class.