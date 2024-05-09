WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Latest Details on Mike Bailey’s Contract Expiration with TNA

Posted By: Ben Kerin on May 09, 2024

TNA wrestler Mike Bailey's contract is set to expire at the end of the year, as reported by Fightful Select. Bailey, who renewed his contract for multiple years in 2022, has achieved significant success with the company, becoming a two-time X-Division Champion.

With his contract nearing its end, several wrestling organizations, including TNA, are expected to show interest in signing him. Unlike some of his peers, Bailey does not have a one-year extension option on his contract, a feature TNA used recently to extend Alexander's contract by an additional year.

