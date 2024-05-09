Latest Details on Mike Bailey’s Contract Expiration with TNA

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

TNA wrestler Mike Bailey's contract is set to expire at the end of the year, as reported by Fightful Select. Bailey, who renewed his contract for multiple years in 2022, has achieved significant success with the company, becoming a two-time X-Division Champion.

With his contract nearing its end, several wrestling organizations, including TNA, are expected to show interest in signing him. Unlike some of his peers, Bailey does not have a one-year extension option on his contract, a feature TNA used recently to extend Alexander's contract by an additional year.