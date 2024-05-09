WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Inside Scoop: Tony Khan's Presence at AEW Dynamite and Strategy for Major Storylines

Posted By: Ben Kerin on May 09, 2024

Fightful Select has reported that despite Tony Khan, AEW's President and CEO, being in Europe for business related to Fulham F.C., he managed to attend the last two episodes of AEW Dynamite in person. This is contrary to the storyline suggesting that Khan was overseeing Dynamite from Jacksonville, Florida following an attack by The Elite.

Additionally, Fightful Select notes that AEW has robust creative plans set for its major storylines for much of the year, assuming no unexpected injuries occur.

AEW's upcoming major pay-per-view event, AEW Double or Nothing 2024, is scheduled for Sunday, May 26 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. It will be available live on pay-per-view.

Source: Fightful Select
Tags: #aew #tony khan

