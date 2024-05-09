WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!

 

SPOILERS: ROH On HonorClub's Latest Episode Taping Results at Rogers Place, Edmonton

Posted By: Ben Kerin on May 09, 2024

Ring of Honor recorded matches and segments for upcoming episodes of ROH On HonorClub on Wednesday night.

During the AEW Dynamite event at Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada on May 8, 2024, content was taped for future ROH On HonorClub broadcasts.

Below are the complete spoilers from the taping.

ROH On HonorClub Spoilers (Taped on 5/8/2024):

  • ROH World Television Title Proving Ground Match: Kyle Fletcher [c] defeated London Lightning
  • Anna Jay defeated Tara Zep
  • Skye Blue defeated Rachael Ellering
  • Matt Menard defeated Mike Bennett (accompanied by Matt Taven)

ROH airs every Thursday at 7/6c on HonorClub.

Fan Ejected for Harassing Skye Blue at AEW/ROH Taping

A significant disturbance occurred during the AEW and ROH television tapings on Wednesday night at Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada [...]

Tags: #roh #ring of honor #results #spoilers

