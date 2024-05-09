Fan Ejected for Harassing Skye Blue at AEW/ROH Taping

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

A significant disturbance occurred during the AEW and ROH television tapings on Wednesday night at Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. After the live AEW Dynamite broadcast on TBS, the arena hosted additional recordings for an upcoming ROH On HonorClub episode.

During these tapings, wrestler Skye Blue faced harassment from a spectator while competing against Rachael Ellering. Mike Johnson from PWInsider.com reported that the fan made sexually inappropriate remarks toward Blue. This confrontation escalated when Blue, wrestling near where the disruptive fan was seated, retorted sharply to the comments, calling the spectator out for his behavior.

Referee Aubrey Edwards intervened by alerting security, who then approached the fan. Despite the commotion, Blue and Ellering continued their match. The fan, who was at the event with a young child, was eventually removed from the venue following a discussion with security officials.

AEW has a clear policy against discriminatory or harassing behavior, which is communicated before each event. In a related incident during the same broadcast, wrestler Saraya identified another audience member as problematic, who turned out to be the same individual later ejected.

The professionalism of Skye Blue and Rachael Ellering was noted by company officials, who commended how the wrestlers managed to maintain their performance amidst the disruptions.