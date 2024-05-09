Three Matches Announced For AEW Collision On TBS This Saturday Night

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Posted By: Ben Kerin on May 09, 2024

Three big matches are set for this week's episode of AEW Collision.

It was revealed during the AEW Dynamite broadcast on Wednesday that both AEW Collision and AEW Rampage will be televised sequentially on TBS this Saturday night, moving from their usual slot on TNT.

Scheduled for the May 10th episode at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada are: Adam Copeland versus Kyle O'Reilly for the TNT Championship, Bryan Danielson & Claudio Castagnoli from the Blackpool Combat Club taking on the Top Flight team of Dante & Darius Martin.

Additionally, Tommy Billington, the nephew of Dynamite Kid, will make his AEW ring debut, facing Dax Harwood of FTR.