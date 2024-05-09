Ric Flair Apologizes for Restaurant Outburst in Florida

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Ric Flair has issued an apology following an incident at a restaurant in Florida. Speaking on The MJ Morning Show on Q105, which was reported by TMZ, Flair discussed the event that took place at Piesonas restaurant. He admitted to overreacting and apologized for his behavior.

"I was wrong for losing my temper. When I feel like I’m put in that area where I’m uncomfortable and all of a sudden everything just fell apart, I got upset. I was wrong for getting upset. I probably just should have just walked out the door, but it caught me so off-guard because we were having a wonderful time. Then all of a sudden … someone in their kitchen said I did something wrong in the bathroom and there’s no one there except me and him."

The former 16-time world champion had previously made headlines when a video emerged of him angrily confronting the staff at Piesonas after a dispute with the Kitchen Manager. Although he had initially threatened to sue the restaurant, he has since retracted those threats.

The video of Flair being asked to leave the restaurant is available for viewing below.