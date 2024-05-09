WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

WNS Home

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

 

Samoa Joe Joins AEW Fight Forever in Season Pass 4 DLC Alongside Other New Additions

Posted By: Ben Kerin on May 09, 2024

Samoa Joe Joins AEW Fight Forever in Season Pass 4 DLC Alongside Other New Additions

SAMOA JOE IS UNLEASHED IN AEW FIGHT FOREVER

Exciting news! Samoa Joe is officially a playable wrestler in World War Joe -- the first DLC pack in the all-new AEW Fight Forever Season Pass 4 bundle.

World War Joe also comes packed with the all-new Japanese Shrine arena, two new attires, and 11 new moves including signature taunts.

Get a taste of Samoa Joe decimating his opponents in the latest Season 4 trailer.

World War Joe can be downloaded on console and PC as a stand-alone DLC ($9.99) or as part of AEW: Fight Forever Season Pass 4 ($19.99).

AEW Fight Forever Season Pass 4 AEW Fight Forever Season Pass 4

SEASON PASS 4 BRINGS THE BEST IN THE BIZ
We’re super pumped for Season Pass 4 because it’s bringing certified superstars to AEW Fight Forever rosters such as Samoa Joe, “Switchblade” Jay White, and the Rated-R Superstar, Adam Copeland!

Season Pass 4 also includes two new arenas: the majestic Japanese Shrine arena and the terrifying “Fright Forever” arena.

Here are the full details of what’s included in the Season Pass 4 Bundle:

3 new wrestlers (Samoa Joe, Adam Copeland, Jay White)
Two new arenas (Japanese Shrine & Fright Forever)
Brand-new Tournament Mode
30 new move-sets
52 new skin and attire options
5 new music tracks

AEW: Fight Forever Season Pass 4 can be purchased today for $19.99 on all consoles and PC.


Tags: #aew #fight forever #aew games #samoa joe

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/87510/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π