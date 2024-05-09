Samoa Joe Joins AEW Fight Forever in Season Pass 4 DLC Alongside Other New Additions

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Posted By: Ben Kerin on May 09, 2024

SAMOA JOE IS UNLEASHED IN AEW FIGHT FOREVER

Exciting news! Samoa Joe is officially a playable wrestler in World War Joe -- the first DLC pack in the all-new AEW Fight Forever Season Pass 4 bundle.

World War Joe also comes packed with the all-new Japanese Shrine arena, two new attires, and 11 new moves including signature taunts.

Get a taste of Samoa Joe decimating his opponents in the latest Season 4 trailer.

World War Joe can be downloaded on console and PC as a stand-alone DLC ($9.99) or as part of AEW: Fight Forever Season Pass 4 ($19.99).

AEW Fight Forever Season Pass 4 AEW Fight Forever Season Pass 4

SEASON PASS 4 BRINGS THE BEST IN THE BIZ

We’re super pumped for Season Pass 4 because it’s bringing certified superstars to AEW Fight Forever rosters such as Samoa Joe, “Switchblade” Jay White, and the Rated-R Superstar, Adam Copeland!

Season Pass 4 also includes two new arenas: the majestic Japanese Shrine arena and the terrifying “Fright Forever” arena.

Here are the full details of what’s included in the Season Pass 4 Bundle:

3 new wrestlers (Samoa Joe, Adam Copeland, Jay White)

Two new arenas (Japanese Shrine & Fright Forever)

Brand-new Tournament Mode

30 new move-sets

52 new skin and attire options

5 new music tracks

AEW: Fight Forever Season Pass 4 can be purchased today for $19.99 on all consoles and PC.