Taz to Miss AEW Dynamite Due to Knee Treatments

AEW will be without one of its weekly commentators for tonight’s Dynamite in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada.



ECW legend and former WWE alumni Taz announced on social media that he will not be able to attend this evening’s program due to having treatments done on his knees. His full post reads, “Unfortunately, I will not be at Dynamite tonight. Been getting some treatment on my knee & procedure on opposite knee this week. Flying/travel just not possible, I’ll be back next week. Tonight show will be awesome! Make sure you watch LIVE tonight!”







UPDATED LINEUP FOR TONIGHT’S SHOW:



-Adam Copeland defends the TNT Championship against Brody King

-Kenny Omega will make an important announcement

-Orange Cassidy vs. Trent Beretta

-Swerve Strickland calls out Christian Cage face-to-face

-Mariah May vs. Harley Cameron

-We’ll hear from Serena Deeb

-Chris Jericho & Big Bill in action