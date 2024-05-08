WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE NXT Star Jacy Jayne Out with an Injury

Posted By: James Walsh on May 08, 2024

Jacy Jayne is out of action due to an injury.

 
  
 
 

Jazmyn Nyx revealed on this evening’s edition of NXT that Thea Hail shattered Jayne’s nose on the April 30th episode of NXT and that Jayne will be unable to compete for the foreseeable future.

 

Jayne later confirmed the news on social media.

 

It is not currently known how long Jayne will be sidelined. Wrestling Headlines will keep you updated.

Source: wrestlingepicenter.com
Tags: #jacy jayne #wwe #nxt #toxic attraction

