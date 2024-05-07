WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

WNS Home

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

 

AJ Styles Retires Signature Move from his Move Set

Posted By: James Walsh on May 07, 2024

AJ Styles Retires Signature Move from his Move Set

This one goes to 11! 

Getting the reference? No? Well, I'll explain. There once was a rock mockumentary film called Spinal Tap. As a reference to that film title, AJ Styles had a move that he was prone to use often in TNA as a secondary finisher, perhaps a "signature" move to the wrestling video game fans out there, called the "Spiral Tap." The move involved AJ doing a twisting swanton bomb.  So, the name made sense even without a miniature Stone Henge. 

Well, don't expect to see the move return anymore in WWE as the "Phenomenal One" revealed in a new interview you can check out highlights of below. 

On why he can’t do the move: “If you’ve ever heard, ‘if you don’t use it, you lose it,’ that’s 100% the case. It’s a very awkward way to flip and do stuff. I had put it on the backburner for so long, I just lost it. It’s in my head. I can’t pull it off the way…if I can’t pull it off the way that I want to do it, I don’t want to do it at all. If it’s not perfect…I haven’t attempted it on a trampoline, in a pool, nothing. It’s there for the Ospreays [Will Ospreay] and anybody else who wants to do it.”

On the last time he performed it: “I think the last time I hit was in TNA, maybe Bully Ray. Matt Hardy, maybe? No clue.”

 

 

Source: wrestlingepicenter.com
Tags: #aj styles #wwe #tna

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/87498/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π