AJ Styles Retires Signature Move from his Move Set

This one goes to 11!

Getting the reference? No? Well, I'll explain. There once was a rock mockumentary film called Spinal Tap. As a reference to that film title, AJ Styles had a move that he was prone to use often in TNA as a secondary finisher, perhaps a "signature" move to the wrestling video game fans out there, called the "Spiral Tap." The move involved AJ doing a twisting swanton bomb. So, the name made sense even without a miniature Stone Henge.

Well, don't expect to see the move return anymore in WWE as the "Phenomenal One" revealed in a new interview you can check out highlights of below.

On why he can’t do the move: “If you’ve ever heard, ‘if you don’t use it, you lose it,’ that’s 100% the case. It’s a very awkward way to flip and do stuff. I had put it on the backburner for so long, I just lost it. It’s in my head. I can’t pull it off the way…if I can’t pull it off the way that I want to do it, I don’t want to do it at all. If it’s not perfect…I haven’t attempted it on a trampoline, in a pool, nothing. It’s there for the Ospreays [Will Ospreay] and anybody else who wants to do it.”



On the last time he performed it: “I think the last time I hit was in TNA, maybe Bully Ray. Matt Hardy, maybe? No clue.”



