Chelsea Green Suggests She Could Teach the WWE NXT Roster a Thing or Two

Tonight, Chelsea Green challenges for the NXT Women's Title. The seasoned veteran feels she can teach the girls of the NXT roster a thing or two. Below are some highlights as transcribed by Fightful.

On her title match against Roxanne Perez: “I was in France last night, and tonight, I’m going to be your new NXT Women’s Champion. I can’t wait. It’s about time. It is about time. I’ve put enough time into this company, NXT in particular. I deserve this championship.”

On how she would help NXT talent as Women’s Champion: “Here’s the thing. I think NXT is middle school. It’s not even high school. It is middle school. Now, I’m not saying skill-wise. Skill-wise, they are some of the best talent in the world. I cannot do 90% of the things that those women can do. But it’s still middle school. They have life lessons to learn about WWE, about the main roster, about traveling 24/7, about coming home from France and going straight into a championship match. That is what I’m going to teach them when I’m their champion. I am going to teach them that there is so much more to this business than doing a front flip and a backflip.”

On the importance of teaching talent: “I think NXT, the talent has so much to learn, and if we don’t teach them, I don’t think they need to learn the hard way. I don’t think they need to come up to the main roster and be kind of grounded and pounded by people like us. It doesn’t need to happen. We can teach them in other ways, and that’s always how I looked at my position as I moved up the ladder in wrestling, as I gained seniority or respect or whatever. We are in this together. I’m going to kick your ass, but I still respect you. I absolutely you, I respect what you’ve done, I know your resume. I know where you’ve been, I know what titles you’ve held, and I know what you’re done in NXT, and I respect that. So respect me, and respect what I’ve done.”