Former AJPW & Impact Wrestling Star Joe Doering GoFundMe Started as He Continues to Battle Brain Cancer

Posted By: James Walsh on May 07, 2024

Former All Japan Pro Wrestling and TNA/Impact Wrestling star Joe Doering is continuing to battle brain cancer, and Lance Archer has shared the GoFundMe set up to help the TNA star. Doering announced back in August of 2022 that he was stepping away from the ring due to his brain cancer returning after six years in remission. Doering continues to fight the disease, and Archer posted the GoFundMe page to his Twitter account as you can see below. The campaign has raised $40,355 of its $50,000 goal.

Archer wrote:

“Help Joe Doering Pin Cancer – Round 2 https://gofund.me/aba87b9f

Help if you can. Share if you can. Anything helps a Brother in the Biz!

Keep Fighting Joe! God Bless!”


 

 

